The Monterey International Pop Festival

The Monterey International Pop Festival opened 50 years ago this weekend, June 16-17, 1967.

13 hrs ago

The Monterey International Pop Festival opened 50 years ago this weekend, June 16-17, 1967. The notoriety of the three-day event set the standard for rock festivals to come.

