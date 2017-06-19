The Essential Los Angeles Sushi Restaurants, 2017 Edition

As a major world city, Los Angeles has a number of culinary specialties, with none more impressive than its dedication and obsession with sushi, the Japanese specialty that first found its way into America in the 1960s. With the confluence of excellent seafood available fresh from large wholesale markets and dedicated chefs who've trained in Japan or from local sushi masters, it's no surprise that sushi is so popular in this city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.