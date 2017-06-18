Sony will only release clean edits wi...

Sony will only release clean edits with directorsa approval

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

In this Aug. 2, 2016 file photo, Seth Rogen, co-writer and co-producer of "Sausage Party," poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after directors like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr US Army Vet 20,941
My tenant has people living in her kitchen 15 hr minkman111 1
Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home 18 hr Ann 1
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 22 hr William_Bowden 119
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows Jun 3 LOL 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 19 at 9:09AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC