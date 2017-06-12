Sony will only release clean edits with directors' approval
In this Aug. 2, 2016 file photo, Seth Rogen, co-writer and co-producer of "Sausage Party," poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after directors like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Days Inn LAX Airport
|1 hr
|DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT
|1
|Review: McDonald's Restaurants
|1 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|21
|5-Year-Old Boy Saves Pregnant Mom's Life By Rem...
|2 hr
|June
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Micheal Moore (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|Libertarians
|10
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|9 hr
|Libertarians
|11
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC