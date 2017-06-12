Sony will only release clean edits wi...

Sony will only release clean edits with directors' approval

In this Aug. 2, 2016 file photo, Seth Rogen, co-writer and co-producer of "Sausage Party," poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after directors like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval.

