SoCal Woman Drowns in Sequoia National Park

A 26-year-old Southern California woman drowned after falling into a creek in Sequoia National Park this weekend, marking the third such fatality in the park this year. She was described only as a Beverly Hills resident who was reportedly hiking or camping with others.

