Sleep apnea among factors in Carrie Fisher's death: coroner
This file photo taken on June 10, 2004 shows actress Carrie Fisher attends the premiere of the MGM film "De-Lovely" at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. AFP / Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter Los Angeles: Carrie Fisher, the actress of "Star Wars" fame, died from sleep apnea and "other undetermined factors," the Los Angeles County coroner's office said Friday.
