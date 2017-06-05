Should Bill Maher be fired for using a racial slur on his show?

Bill Maher speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif Bill Maher speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif Firebrand political comedian Bill Maher drew outrage after he casually dropped the n-word during an interview on his show "Real Time with Bill Maher." Many are calling for HBO to fire Maher ; they say this incident is just one in a series of racially inflammatory comments he's made, and he crossed a line.

