Shonda Rhimes Says Losing 150 Pounds ...

Shonda Rhimes Says Losing 150 Pounds Changed How People Treated Her: 'Men Spoke to Me'

Tuesday

Shonda Rhimes wasn't ready for all the attention she has received by men and women alike upon losing "closer to 150 pounds." In her Shondaland newsletter, the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal showrunner is quite candid about how slimming down changed how people treated her.

