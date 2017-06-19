See scary a American Horror Storya costumes and artifacts up close at the Paley

A sculpture of Lady Gaga is on exhibit in “American Horror Story: The Style of Scare” at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills thorugh July 30. Photo by Imeh Bryant. AMERICAN HORROR STORY: THE STYLE OF SCARE When: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through July 30 Where: Paley Center for Media, 465 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills Admission: Free, donations welcome Information: 310-786-1000, www.paleycenter.org In May, FX's “ American Horror Story ” producer, director and writer Ryan Murphy teased that season seven will be about the recent presidential election, as well as include deeper looks into some of the “Freak Show” characters.

