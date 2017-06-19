See scary a American Horror Storya costumes and artifacts up close at the Paley
A sculpture of Lady Gaga is on exhibit in “American Horror Story: The Style of Scare” at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills thorugh July 30. Photo by Imeh Bryant. AMERICAN HORROR STORY: THE STYLE OF SCARE When: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through July 30 Where: Paley Center for Media, 465 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills Admission: Free, donations welcome Information: 310-786-1000, www.paleycenter.org In May, FX's “ American Horror Story ” producer, director and writer Ryan Murphy teased that season seven will be about the recent presidential election, as well as include deeper looks into some of the “Freak Show” characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|11 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|14 hr
|lighterthanyou
|4
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|14 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|18 hr
|Elmer34
|121
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC