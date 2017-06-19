See scary a American Horror Storya co...

See scary a American Horror Storya costumes and artifacts up close at the Paley

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

A sculpture of Lady Gaga is on exhibit in “American Horror Story: The Style of Scare” at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills thorugh July 30. Photo by Imeh Bryant. AMERICAN HORROR STORY: THE STYLE OF SCARE When: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through July 30 Where: Paley Center for Media, 465 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills Admission: Free, donations welcome Information: 310-786-1000, www.paleycenter.org In May, FX's “ American Horror Story ” producer, director and writer Ryan Murphy teased that season seven will be about the recent presidential election, as well as include deeper looks into some of the “Freak Show” characters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 11 hr Ahmmad 77
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 14 hr lighterthanyou 4
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 14 hr secret Asian man 3
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 18 hr Elmer34 121
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows Jun 3 LOL 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 8:39PM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC