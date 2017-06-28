Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Stat...

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome a baby boy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Jason Statham arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancAfAE'A A© Statham welcomed son Jack Oscar Statham, born on June 24 weighing 8.8 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 2 hr afriend 109
I HATE little dogs! 11 hr doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul 15 hr lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp 19 hr Rip Chen Picket 6
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? Jun 26 actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC