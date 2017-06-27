Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome a baby boy

In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Jason Statham arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancA© Statham welcomed son Jack Oscar Statham, born on June 24 weighing 8.8 pounds.

