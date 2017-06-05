Richard Donner celebrated for 'Superm...

Richard Donner celebrated for 'Superman,' super kindness

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Richard Donner may have created the modern superhero movie with 1978's "Superman" and revitalized the buddy comedy with "Lethal Weapon," but his colleagues say his kindness is what sets him apart. The film academy honored the 87-year-old director Wednesday with a tribute in Beverly Hills, California, that celebrated his onscreen work and off-screen warmth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 1 hr Coal is King 14
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 1 hr Coal is King 2
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Wed BOWLING WITH LINDA 26
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
Maxine waters Jun 6 actorvet 4
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... Jun 6 Gerald 1
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows Jun 3 LOL 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC