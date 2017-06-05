Richard Donner celebrated for 'Superman,' super kindness
Richard Donner may have created the modern superhero movie with 1978's "Superman" and revitalized the buddy comedy with "Lethal Weapon," but his colleagues say his kindness is what sets him apart. The film academy honored the 87-year-old director Wednesday with a tribute in Beverly Hills, California, that celebrated his onscreen work and off-screen warmth.
