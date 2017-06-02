Reynolds, Fisher Collectibles Up for Auction, Home for Sale
An auction of personal property belonging to the late mother-and-daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be held beginning September 23 through Profiles in History . The items are being placed on the block now that the 3.5-acre estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.
