Prowl the mysterious gardens of Greystone, a Beverly Hills mansion and murder scene
Why: Its cypress lane, gargoyle fountains, rectangular ponds, and Gothic and neoclassical architectural details make Greystone Mansion a gem. Once there, you'll be able to walk through a tycoon's manor with L.A. history and a murder mystery attached.
