Proud mom Pamela Anderson hits the re...

Proud mom Pamela Anderson hits the red carpet with 21-year-old son Brandon Lee

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The 49-year-old actress and Lee, 21, stepped out on Saturday at the Shepherd Conservation Society's 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills, California, and traded smiles on the red carpet as they posed for several photos. They later continued to pose for photographs inside the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 1 hr concerned res 3
Molly Finkenthal 1 hr Goodro 2
Review: Round Table Pizza 1 hr ROUND TABLE PIZZA 23
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... Sat Jean 1
WARNING about Inception Media Group Sat Suing Inception M... 1
WARNING about David Borshell Sat Adam W 2
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... Sat discocrisco 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC