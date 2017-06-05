Proud mom Pamela Anderson hits the red carpet with 21-year-old son Brandon Lee
The 49-year-old actress and Lee, 21, stepped out on Saturday at the Shepherd Conservation Society's 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills, California, and traded smiles on the red carpet as they posed for several photos. They later continued to pose for photographs inside the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|concerned res
|3
|Molly Finkenthal
|1 hr
|Goodro
|2
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|1 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|23
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Sat
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|Sat
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Sat
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC