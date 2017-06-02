Priyanka Chopra criticized for taking selfies at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial
Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 89th Academy Awards' Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills, California on February, 27, 2017. "Baywatch" star Priyanka Chopra found herself in hot water after fans called out the actress for taking selfies at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ...
|2 min
|lighterthanyou
|2
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|3 min
|eyes on boobs
|82
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|25 min
|The Bronx
|3
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|2 hr
|B Insane Ogolfcourse
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|14 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|20 hr
|Really
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC