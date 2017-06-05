Pensioner 'body shamed' by Playboy model Dani Mathers speaks out about 'humiliating' ordeal
MAY 06: Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers attends the Single Mom's Awards at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. A 70-year-old woman who was photographed changing in a gym by a Playboy model, with the resulting photo going viral around the world, has spoken of her humiliation at being "body shamed".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|18 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|18 hr
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|18 hr
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Sat
|discocrisco
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Sat
|binaries
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Sat
|Coal Miner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC