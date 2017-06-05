Pensioner 'body shamed' by Playboy model Dani Mathers speaks out about 'humiliating' ordeal

MAY 06: Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers attends the Single Mom's Awards at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. A 70-year-old woman who was photographed changing in a gym by a Playboy model, with the resulting photo going viral around the world, has spoken of her humiliation at being "body shamed".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.