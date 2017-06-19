On this day in 1921, this woman was the 1st to preside over a House session

In 1947, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel was shot dead at the Beverly Hills, California, mansion of his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, apparently at the order of mob associates. Here, Siegel, right, shakes hands with his attorney Jerry Giesler after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed an indictment charging Siegel with killing New York gangster Harry Greenberg on the ground that the state had not proved its case, Feb. 5, 1942.

