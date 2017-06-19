On this day in 1921, this woman was the 1st to preside over a House session
In 1947, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel was shot dead at the Beverly Hills, California, mansion of his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, apparently at the order of mob associates. Here, Siegel, right, shakes hands with his attorney Jerry Giesler after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed an indictment charging Siegel with killing New York gangster Harry Greenberg on the ground that the state had not proved its case, Feb. 5, 1942.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|74
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|Danny2134
|120
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|Sun
|minkman111
|1
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC