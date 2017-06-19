Notorious B.I.G., Jam & Lewis and Sony/ATV Honored at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

Honoree Jimmy Jam, ASCAP President Paul Williams, Clarence Avant and guest at the ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The late rapper Notorious B.I.G. and the production duo of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were presented with some of ASCAP's most prestigious honors at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards on Thursday night.

