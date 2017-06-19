New Luxury Hotel, Waldorf Astoria Bev...

New Luxury Hotel, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Implements the...

InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at the new Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills that opened June 1. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills manages the uniform inventory for 400 employees, and joins InvoTech System's extensive client portfolio of Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

