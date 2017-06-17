My Favorite Room: Kristin Chenoweth is happy to take a supporting role to her piano
The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|7 min
|Rob-E-Rob
|1
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Arnold Malloy
|120
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|White Male Privilege
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting
|17 hr
|Ss playground
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC