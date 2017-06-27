Mariah Carey Stirs Controversy in Israel

Mariah Carey Stirs Controversy in Israel

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

AUGUST 03: Mariah Carey speaks onstage at the 'Mariah's World' panel discussion during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. - See this story on www.hollywoodreporter.com The pop star is at the center of a media storm after fielding questions about former fiancA©e James Packer's link to a corruption investigation involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aeropostale Files for bankruptcy?! 1 hr SummerBB8 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 12 hr afriend 109
I HATE little dogs! 22 hr doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul Wed lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp Wed Rip Chen Picket 6
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
News At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating t... Jun 23 Hollywood Turdher... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC