Man Dies at EDC Las Vegas 2017
A man died at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to the Clark County Coroner-Medical Examiner's office. The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Michael Adam Morse, according to an official who asked that we credit the office for this information.
