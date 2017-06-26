Lorde Earns First No. 1 Album on Bill...

Lorde Earns First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Melodrama'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Lorde attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lorde notches her first No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... 1 hr Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? 2 hr actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr True That 20,946
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes 22 hr Rodrigo 1
Johnny Depp Sun good grief 4
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico Sun Rip Chen Picket 8
Women should stop wearing bras Sun actorvet 4
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC