Lineup announced for DC's - Capitol Fourth' concert new

In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, actor John Stamos, from the new comedy "Grandfathered," poses for a portrait during the Fox 2015 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. An attorney for Stamos entered a no contest plea on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a drug filed after the actor's arrest in Beverly Hills in June.

