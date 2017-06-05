Lily James and Matt Smith enjoy low-key date night
Smitten Lily James and Matt Smith enjoy low-key date night in Beverly Hills... after Cinderella star 'playfully hints at engagement with 200k ring' She hinted that she was ready to take their relationship to the next stage, after playing with a 200k diamond ring on Thursday. Yet the War and Peace actress, 28, seemed perfectly content with boyfriend Matt Smith, 34, on Saturday night when they enjoyed a low-key dinner at Matsuhisa, in Beverly Hills, California.
