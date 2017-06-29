Kylie and Kendall Jenner apologize after heat over T-shirts

In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kendall and Kylie Jenner apologized Thursday, June 29, 2017, for "vintage" T-shirts superimposing their images with those of famous musicians, including Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. The sisters began selling the shirts Wednesday online for $125 each as part of their Kendall + Kylie brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.