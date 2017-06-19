Kris Jenner 'not thrilled' about daug...

Kris Jenner 'not thrilled' about daughters and ex Caitlyn

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Loud and proud! Chelsea Manning dons a plaid dress to join 40,000 revelers at the 48th annual Pride parade in New York City Doctor is charged with MURDER for giving 'horrendously excessive' amount of painkillers to five patients who died in her care - and didn't even need them - as it's revealed she prescribed more than THREE MILLION doses in four years North Korea says it is the 'biggest victim' in Otto Warmbier's death and vows to 'sharpen the blade of law' for 'enemies of the state' 'We've had them years, now go away and invent your own stuff': Brits slam Trader Joe's for taking credit for their new pastry item 'Puff Dogs' - because they are EXACTLY the same as UK sausage rolls Is this the ultimate bridezilla? Woman finds her dream wedding gown for $10,500 - and asks her BRIDESMAIDS to pay for it Dramatic moment a boat carrying 150 tourists sinks in Colombia 'leaving 25 dead after ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes 4 hr Rodrigo 1
Johnny Depp 6 hr good grief 4
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 10 hr Rip Chen Picket 8
Women should stop wearing bras 13 hr actorvet 4
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 18 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes 23 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) Sat Jeffrey Smith 122
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 25 at 8:37PM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,230 • Total comments across all topics: 282,028,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC