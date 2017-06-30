Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Buy Diamond Earrings Together In LA...
Well, this is adorable. Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky reportedly bought each other matching earrings during a recent jewelry shopping date! Kendall Jenner , 21, is starting a hot new trend with her boo, ASAP Rocky , 28. The couple were spotted doing a little jewelry shopping on Thursday, June 29, and now we know what they were up to : matching diamonds! No, not diamond rings - diamond earrings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump art
|1 hr
|Far Worse
|2
|9-11 Well Known Since 1997
|1 hr
|JGS
|1
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|2 hr
|Guest
|9
|Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ...
|14 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|MattWay&ChristinaCarey
|15 hr
|ReallyHaHa
|1
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|16 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC