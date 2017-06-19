Keeping CEO job was 1 fight too many for Uber's Kalanick
In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick resigned under pressure from investors at a pivotal time for Uber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|19 min
|god ofuranus
|76
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Danny2134
|120
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr '17
|Canada Bad 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC