Kathy Griffin hires lawyer amid Donald Trump photo controversy

This file photo taken on Feb. 7, 2016 shows Host Kathy Griffin as she takes the stage at the AARP 15th annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Donald Trump criticized the well-known comedian after the release of a grisly-looking photo showing her holding up a prop depicting the president's bloodied severed head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.