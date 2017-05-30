Kathy Griffin hires lawyer amid Donald Trump photo controversy
This file photo taken on Feb. 7, 2016 shows Host Kathy Griffin as she takes the stage at the AARP 15th annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Donald Trump criticized the well-known comedian after the release of a grisly-looking photo showing her holding up a prop depicting the president's bloodied severed head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|5 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|10 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|14 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|18 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|20 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|Thu
|afriend
|108
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC