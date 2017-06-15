Julia Roberts Takes Us Back To The 90...

Julia Roberts Takes Us Back To The 90s By Recreating Iconic 'Pretty Woman' Shopping Scene

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

This is HUGE! Julia Roberts was spotted recreating the shopping scene from 'Pretty Woman' and it was epic. Can we talk about how Julia looks exactly the same as she did in 1990? Amazing! Pretty Woman, walkin' down the street! Someone at the Italian fashion brand Calzedonia had the genius idea of getting spokesmodel Julia Roberts , 49, to recreate the iconic scene from Pretty Woman for their latest commercial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 19 hr stevenmorrow 118
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows Jun 3 LOL 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Apr '17 Canada Bad 2 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Apr '17 flying pigs 5
News The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06) Mar '17 Idol 14
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! (Dec '16) Feb '17 Well Well 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 17 at 4:16AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC