Julia Roberts Takes Us Back To The 90s By Recreating Iconic 'Pretty Woman' Shopping Scene
This is HUGE! Julia Roberts was spotted recreating the shopping scene from 'Pretty Woman' and it was epic. Can we talk about how Julia looks exactly the same as she did in 1990? Amazing! Pretty Woman, walkin' down the street! Someone at the Italian fashion brand Calzedonia had the genius idea of getting spokesmodel Julia Roberts , 49, to recreate the iconic scene from Pretty Woman for their latest commercial.
