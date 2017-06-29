JP Vance's "This is America" is the Summer's Controversial Fourth of July Anthem

Hologram USA releases the pop phenomenon's love song to America--which he recently returned to after a successful career launch in China-- as a patriotic plea for togetherness in the era of Trump Beverly Hills, CA, June 29, 2017 -- Hologram USA Networks Inc. today released JP Vance 's song "This is America" and its stirring video. The song, written and performed by the 15 year-old international pop phenomenon, seeks to address the massive divides in America in the era of Donald Trump .

