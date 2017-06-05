Inside Jean-Georges, LA's Opulent New Home For the Global Elite
One week into opening, and it's clear that Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills is likely to attract a crowd. The sprawling, spacious floor-level eatery stands out from a clustered Los Angeles restaurant field by offering discerning diners a decidedly more opulent affair , complete with caviar dishes and a burger that hugs the $30 mark.
