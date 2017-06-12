In '47 Meters Down,' Moore and Holt embrace uncharted waters

In this June 2, 2017 photo, Mandy Moore, left, and Claire Holt pose for a portrait at the "47 Meters Down" junket at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mandy Moore, a cast member in "47 Meters Down," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.