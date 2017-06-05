Hilary Duff showcases toned thighs ripped jeans shopping
So no wonder Hilary Duff decided to indulge herself by going on a shopping spree in Beverly Hills on Sunday. However the Lizzie McGuire favourite also gave her fellow shoppers something to smile about by flaunting her toned thighs in a pair of ripped jeans as she sauntered around the well-heeled area of Los Angeles County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|4 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|9
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|11 hr
|Lake Forest sucks
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Sat
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|Sat
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Sat
|discocrisco
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Sat
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC