Harrysong welcomes twins with Abuja girlfriend

Alterplate CEO, Harrysong, has welcomed his first bundle of joy, set of twins with his Abuja-based girlfriend in far away Beverly Hills, California, United States. While the baby boy has been christened, 'Perez', meaning wealth in Ijaw language, while the baby girl was named 'Tare', a name adapted from Harrysong's real name, 'Tarela, meaning love.

