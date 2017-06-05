Goldie Hawn Celebrates Granddaughter Rio's Pre-School Graduation With Flower Crowns and Selfies
On Thursday, the 71-year-old actress shared a photo of herself and 3-year-old granddaughter Rio sporting matching flower crowns in celebration of the little one's big day. "Me and my baby Rio," Hawn captioned the selfie with Oliver Hudson's daughter.
