First Lamborghini Centenario Roadster...

First Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Worldwide Delivered in California

Saturday Read more: Automobile Magazine

The world's first Lamborghini Centenario Roadster has been delivered in Beverly Hills, California. Completely custom built, the first Roadster dons a carbon fiber exterior with yellow accents as well as silver wheels with black brake calipers.

