Film: Christian Bale sheds light on forgotten tragedy in The Promise
Bale admits being ashamed he did not know about the extermination of 1.5 million Armenians before signing on for The Promise But at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, when we meet to discuss his new film The Promise, the 43-year-old Briton actually seems happy to talk. Perhaps the seriousness of the historical drama - set against the backdrop of the Armenian genocide during and after World War I - requires some lightness, or maybe he's just become a little more comfortable doing press interviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|teens steal lapd cars
|2 hr
|adamanter
|1
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|4 hr
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|4 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Review: Days Inn LAX Airport
|10 hr
|DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT
|1
|Review: McDonald's Restaurants
|10 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC