Film: Christian Bale sheds light on forgotten tragedy in The Promise

Bale admits being ashamed he did not know about the extermination of 1.5 million Armenians before signing on for The Promise But at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, when we meet to discuss his new film The Promise, the 43-year-old Briton actually seems happy to talk. Perhaps the seriousness of the historical drama - set against the backdrop of the Armenian genocide during and after World War I - requires some lightness, or maybe he's just become a little more comfortable doing press interviews.

