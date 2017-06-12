Experts: Uber must make changes at top to fix culture woes
Uber must get rid of leaders who tolerate bad behaviour and hire people who don't - including up to the chief executive - experts say, as the ride-hailing company gets ready to announce significant changes to its culture and management. Uber's board has adopted the recommendations of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who investigated its toxic culture of harassment and bullying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|George Kitchen
|119
|WARNING about David Borshell
|7 hr
|Katie W
|3
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|8 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|9 hr
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|9 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|40
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC