Exclusive live look inside Carrie Fishera s memorabilia-filled home and the items for sale
Good Morning America took an exclusive tour through Fisher's estate in Beverly Hills, California with her brother Todd Fisher and Profiles in History CEO Joe Maddalena to look at the personal treasures, memorabilia and items from the set of Star Wars. Many of the items will be hitting the auction block soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft?
|7 hr
|Frank Underwood
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|7 hr
|Rob-E-Rob
|1
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Arnold Malloy
|120
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|White Male Privilege
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Tango
|20,932
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC