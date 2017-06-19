EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson Is 'So Happy' to Be a Mom to 'the Cutest Baby', Says Producer Jimmy Jam
Jackson's longtime producer, Jimmy Jam, opened up to ET about the 51-year-old singer's upcoming music and adorable FaceTime calls with her 5-month-old son, Eissa. "She's so happy," the legendary songwriter and producer gushed during the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards where he and musical partner Terry Lewis were honored in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free agent clippers
|7 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating t...
|7 hr
|Hollywood Turdher...
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|9 hr
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|9 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|13 hr
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|16 hr
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Ahmmad
|77
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC