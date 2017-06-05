Ex 'Top Gear' presenter Hammond in ho...

Ex 'Top Gear' presenter Hammond in hospital after crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Former "Top Gear" presenter Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital in Switzerland on Saturday following a dramatic car crash while filming for his new show, but his injuries were not serious, a spokesman said. Richard Hammond, host of the BBC America series "Richard Hammond's Crash Course," speaks at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 1 hr Lake Forest sucks 2
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... 22 hr Jean 1
WARNING about Inception Media Group 23 hr Suing Inception M... 1
WARNING about David Borshell 23 hr Adam W 2
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... Sat discocrisco 1
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... Sat binaries 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC