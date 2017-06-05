Ex 'Top Gear' presenter Hammond in hospital after crash
Former "Top Gear" presenter Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital in Switzerland on Saturday following a dramatic car crash while filming for his new show, but his injuries were not serious, a spokesman said. Richard Hammond, host of the BBC America series "Richard Hammond's Crash Course," speaks at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|Lake Forest sucks
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|22 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|23 hr
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|23 hr
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Sat
|discocrisco
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Sat
|binaries
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC