Elon Musk Saw the Sloth from 'Zootopia' During His Routine DMV Visit

FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. just paid a visit to a DMV office - because even when you're one of the wealthiest men in the world, some duties are absolutely non-transferable - and he shared a pretty funny moment from his experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.