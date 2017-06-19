Electric Daisy Carnival promoters sued over 2015 death
Parents of a California man who died of a drug overdose at the Electric Daisy Carnival two years ago have sued the promoters for negligence and wrongful death. Tom overdosed on Ecstasy during the music festival in Las Vegas.
