David Spade Targeted In Latest Celebrity Robbery
Comedian David Spade has been robbed of $80,000 in valuables after burglars broke into his Beverly Hills, California home and made off with his safe. The heist reportedly took place over the weekend, when the suspects gained entry into Spade's property and managed to remove his personal safe, which was filled with cash and jewelry, according to TMZ.com.
