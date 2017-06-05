David Spade Targeted In Latest Celebr...

David Spade Targeted In Latest Celebrity Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WENN Blog

Comedian David Spade has been robbed of $80,000 in valuables after burglars broke into his Beverly Hills, California home and made off with his safe. The heist reportedly took place over the weekend, when the suspects gained entry into Spade's property and managed to remove his personal safe, which was filled with cash and jewelry, according to TMZ.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENN Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... 15 hr Yaya 1
Maxine waters 15 hr actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 18 hr whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... 19 hr Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... 19 hr MysticArts Jacob 1
casula 19 hr tuba toofpaste 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes 20 hr INGLEWOOD LANES 22
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC