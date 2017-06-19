'Dancing with the Stars' host Erin Andrews is married
Jarret Stoll and Erin Andrews attend the An Unforgettable Evening held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, Feb. 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The " Dancing with the Stars " host wed her longtime boyfriend, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, on Saturday in Montana, ABC News has confirmed.
