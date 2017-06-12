Crustacean Beverly Hills Flips Into D...

Crustacean Beverly Hills Flips Into Dual Restaurants Across Two Floors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Big changes are coming to Crustacean in Beverly Hills, as the long-running restaurant is going down for a massive remodel. When all is said and done, the An family will reopen the corner location with a pair of concepts spread across both floors of the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Round Table Pizza 3 hr ROUND TABLE PIZZA 34
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 4 hr Jerry 4
White Male Privilege 7 hr Changing the Channel 17
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr online reality bu... 20,927
Molly Finkenthal 11 hr Goodro 2
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... Sat Jean 1
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows Jun 3 LOL 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC