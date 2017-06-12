Crustacean Beverly Hills Flips Into Dual Restaurants Across Two Floors
Big changes are coming to Crustacean in Beverly Hills, as the long-running restaurant is going down for a massive remodel. When all is said and done, the An family will reopen the corner location with a pair of concepts spread across both floors of the property.
