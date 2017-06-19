Courteney Cox regrets plastic surgery
Actress Courteney Cox attends the UCLA Institute Of The Environment And Sustainability's 2nd Annual Evening Of Environmental Excellence on March 5, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images In an interview with New Beauty , former "Friends" star Courteney Cox opened up about the plastic surgery that she got as a younger woman -- some that she's come to regret and in some cases is having reversed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
